Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,922,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,459 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,478,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,576,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,775,000 after purchasing an additional 507,745 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 707,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 433,073 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,644,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,480,000 after purchasing an additional 389,297 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 17.3%

BATS:DIHP opened at $29.49 on Friday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

