Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,542,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,397,000 after buying an additional 169,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $494,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 628,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,749,000 after purchasing an additional 52,070 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ FTCS opened at $91.10 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.66 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.30.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
