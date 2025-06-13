Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 86,855 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,053,000. City Center Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 61,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 34,593 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $51.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

