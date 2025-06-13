Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at American Electric Power
In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $817,806.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,514.68. This trade represents a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,472 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $103.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.93 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average is $101.09. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.
American Electric Power Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.68%.
American Electric Power Profile
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
