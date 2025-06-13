Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $122.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $126.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

