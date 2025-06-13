Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,039,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 184,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

JPIB opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $738.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

