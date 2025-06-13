Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $26.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.