Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,446 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,222,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,661,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,241,000. Finally, North of South Capital LLP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 516,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,985,000 after purchasing an additional 70,362 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $215.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

