Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 167 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 49,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 156,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $177.70 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $222,491.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,623,515.94. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,022 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.