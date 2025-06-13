Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 21,105 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 36.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 81.2% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 32,904 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 91,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,007,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 730,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Intel Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.77 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

