Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 3,376 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $35.21 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

