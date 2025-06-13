Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 367 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $135.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.85 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.