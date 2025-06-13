Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $278.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.43 and its 200 day moving average is $267.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.41 and a 1 year high of $282.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

