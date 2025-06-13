Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,272 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

