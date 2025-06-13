Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $297.90 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $326.28. The company has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

