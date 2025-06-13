Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12,475.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $263.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.69.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

