Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

