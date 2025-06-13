Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,678 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $203.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

