Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 3,426 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,586,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 573,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $31.54 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

