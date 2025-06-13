Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 464 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,919,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,834,000 after buying an additional 53,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,474,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,051,000 after buying an additional 93,776 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,023,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 512,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $152.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.71.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

