Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 691 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in CSX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in CSX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 83,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 99,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $32.39 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

