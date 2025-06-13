Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 873 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5,863.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 383.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

IHAK opened at $51.95 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $41.87 and a 12-month high of $53.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $927.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

