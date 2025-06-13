Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 9,012 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,807,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,586,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,663,000 after purchasing an additional 652,332 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 641,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,867,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $19.11.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

