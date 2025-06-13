Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $121.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Biogen from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $132.31 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $238.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.76. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,569,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 977.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,083,000 after acquiring an additional 967,523 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 153.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,368,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,258,000 after acquiring an additional 829,150 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Biogen by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 780,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after acquiring an additional 736,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Biogen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,537,000 after acquiring an additional 499,074 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

