Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 2,715 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,859,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of TDOC opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $28,842.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,667 shares of company stock valued at $220,901 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

