Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $17,762,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,814,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after buying an additional 2,066,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,367,000 after buying an additional 956,072 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 479.0% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 558,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 462,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1,091.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 396,160 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 61,523 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $242,400.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,228.20. The trade was a 20.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $314,997.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,640,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,801.18. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
QuantumScape Trading Down 3.0%
Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 4.27. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.52.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Read More
