Wedmont Private Capital Buys Shares of 779 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 779 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of F5 by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.69, for a total value of $364,669.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,678.11. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $362,383.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,159.80. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,019 shares of company stock worth $1,930,664 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.56.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $291.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.14. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.68 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

