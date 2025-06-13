Wedmont Private Capital Invests $205,000 in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 109.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 80.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 2,405.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.00.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $371.48 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $260.53 and a 12 month high of $386.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.13. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.30, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at $952,868.70. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 31,282 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.28, for a total transaction of $11,895,918.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,262,037.52. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,378 shares of company stock valued at $25,625,987. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

