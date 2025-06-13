Wedmont Private Capital Invests $206,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $81.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.18 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.