Wedmont Private Capital Invests $206,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 85,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.4%
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
