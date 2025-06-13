Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.64.

Insider Transactions at The Hain Celestial Group

In other news, Director Dawn M. Zier bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 288,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,166.40. This represents a 226.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Celeste A. Clark bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $148,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,570. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 308,640 shares of company stock worth $518,055. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $153.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.84. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $390.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.45 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

