Wedmont Private Capital Sells 8,734 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in General Mills were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 329,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

NYSE:GIS opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

