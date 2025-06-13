Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sailpoint in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sailpoint from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sailpoint from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sailpoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91. Sailpoint has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($4.28). The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.69 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sailpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $94,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint during the first quarter valued at about $55,644,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sailpoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,875,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sailpoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,585,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,213,000.

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

