Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 68,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

