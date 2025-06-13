Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $214.86 and traded as low as $4.20. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 44,529 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.86. The company has a market cap of $2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

