Woodstock Corp Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,961 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $213.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

