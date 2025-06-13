YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 349.53 ($4.76) and traded as low as GBX 322 ($4.38). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 330.50 ($4.50), with a volume of 890,974 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.35) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Get YouGov alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YOU

YouGov Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 300.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 349.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35. The company has a market capitalization of £378.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. YouGov had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. Analysts expect that YouGov plc will post 41.8853256 earnings per share for the current year.

About YouGov

(Get Free Report)

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.