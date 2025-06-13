Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 858.98 ($11.69) and traded as high as GBX 977 ($13.30). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 967 ($13.17), with a volume of 57,823 shares changing hands.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 903.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 858.98. The stock has a market cap of £539.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 61.84 ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 2.85%. Research analysts expect that Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. will post 62.1118012 EPS for the current year.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

