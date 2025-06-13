Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,074 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,843,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,270,000 after buying an additional 508,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,503,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,309,000 after buying an additional 6,991,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,009,000 after buying an additional 329,049 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,340,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,795,000 after buying an additional 3,133,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,918,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,672,000 after buying an additional 1,232,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In related news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 183 shares in the company, valued at $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.68%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

