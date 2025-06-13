Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,282 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:AEE opened at $97.01 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.65.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price objective on Ameren and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Ameren

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.