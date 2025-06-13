Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,271 shares in the company, valued at $34,294,474.62. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,378 shares of company stock valued at $103,915,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $234.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $240.78.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
