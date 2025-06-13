Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,262 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

