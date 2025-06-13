Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in eBay by 5,091.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 139,315 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in eBay by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $8,644,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 53,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $999,634.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,698,690.18. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,241,809.51. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,279 shares of company stock valued at $20,872,193. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of EBAY opened at $77.44 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.62%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

