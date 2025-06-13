Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,252,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,990,000 after buying an additional 184,278 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,226,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,752,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,202,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,320,000 after buying an additional 1,918,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,932,000 after buying an additional 863,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 236,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,131.01. This trade represents a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $257,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

