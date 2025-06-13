Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 131,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $121.45 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

