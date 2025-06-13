Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,871,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $100,579,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $172.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.02. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 122.54%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.