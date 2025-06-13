Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.45 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 127.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 223.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.6%

LYB opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.03. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Argus lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

View Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.