Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,686,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at $241,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Corpay by 38,235.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 558,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at $134,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE CPAY opened at $350.31 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.10 and a 1 year high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPAY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CPAY

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.