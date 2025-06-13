Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 22.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in SBA Communications by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,487.98. The trade was a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $228.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.92. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $187.06 and a 12 month high of $252.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on SBA Communications from $244.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.43.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

