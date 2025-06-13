Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,945 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,336.56. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,329,843.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,876 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average is $79.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.