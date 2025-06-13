Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 113.4% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.8% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 113.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 126,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $6,061,328.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 446,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,412,173.64. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 967,842 shares in the company, valued at $44,520,732. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

